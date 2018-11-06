CHICAGO (CBS) — A dozen polling places in Porter County, Indiana, will stay open later than normal, after problems that forced them to open late.

A Porter County judge signed an order keeping all 12 polling places open a full 12 hours. County election officials said the polling places opened late because some poll workers did not show up. Some precincts had only two poll workers at the start of the day.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the following polling places will be open later than the normal 6 p.m. closing time:

•Portage Township 19 and 31, South Haven Public Library 403 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, will be open until 8:30 p.m.

•Liberty Township 3, Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, will be open until 7:45 p.m.

•Portage Township 28, South Haven Nazarene Church, 621 N. 450 W., Valparaiso, will be open until 7:40 p.m.

•Portage Township 20, Ingram Manor Community Building, 3801 County Line Rd., Portage, will be open until 7:30 p.m.

•Westchester Township 13, Porter County Visitor Center 1215, Ind., Chesterton, will be open until 7:30 p.m.

•Portage Township 14, Kyle Elementary School, 2701 Hamstrom Road, Portage, will be open until 7:30 p.m.

•Portage Township 6, Best Western Hotel 6200 Melton Rd., Portage, will be open until 7:15 p.m.

•Westchester 14 and 9, Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road, Chesterton, will be open until 7 p.m.

•Portage Township 15 and 33, South Haven Fire Department, 398 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, will be open until 7 p.m.