CHICAGO (CBS)– Only one day after CBS 2 reported on issues with a downtown bike lane, the problem has been fixed.

CBS 2 first reported on the bike lane’s safety concerns in July.

Bicyclists were confused by a stop sign located on lower Randolph Street.

The sign was too high and many thought it was for drivers, not the bikes crossing the lane of car traffic.

According to the city, the sign was actually installed incorrectly and was lowered Tuesday. It is now more obvious for cyclists.