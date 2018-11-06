CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two election judges were removed from their posts after officials said they appeared drunk or smelled of alcohol.

According to Jim Allen of the Chicago Board of Election, one judge from the 5th precinct (39th ward) appeared intoxicated and left on his own.

The other judge was at the 18th district (49th ward) when he arrived late, smelled of alcohol and argued with poll workers. Officials said the would-be worker was eventually removed by police.

The following polling sites (and wards) will be stay open late Tuesday night:

*20th and 31st precincts (9th ward) had equipment problems, will be open until 8:00 p.m.

*35th and 46th precinct (2nd ward) had only two judges when the doors opened and there were problems setting up, will be open until 8:00 p.m.

*22nd precinct (20th ward) didn’t have judges at the polling site when it opened at 7:00 a.m., will stay open until 8:00 p.m.

*12th precinct (19th ward) had the wrong ballot. More than 100 people were turned away but will remain open until 9:00 p.m.

As of 2:00 on Tuesday, Allen said the Board of Election said turnout is already at 42 percent.

With 4 hours of voting to go, Chicago is already at 42% turnout! This includes early voting, vote by mail, and election day thru 2:50 PM! — ChicagoElection (@ChicagoElection) November 6, 2018

