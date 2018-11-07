CHICAGO (CBS) — A mom from northwest suburban Barrington is using her creative talents to highlight women of influence. Jenelle Wexler’s model is her adorable daughter, Liberty.

What started out as a hobby is going wild on Instagram, attracting fans from around the world.

In photos dressed as Queen Elizabeth, Cleopatra, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frida Kahlo, Oprah Winfrey, and more, Baby Liberty is a hit on Instagram, where she has more than 10,400 followers.

Three-year-old River watched his mom get his 6-month-old sister ready for her latest photo shoot. Wexler dressed Liberty as Diane Fossey, the American primatologist known for her studies of Gorilla groups in Rwanda.

Alongside each photo on Instagram, Wexler also posts a short biography of the influential woman Liberty is portraying. Her hobby took off after a media outlet discovered her Instagram page.

“Last I counted, she’s been on over 100 websites; I mean, as far as Nigeria, Croatia, Serbia, Thailand,” Wexler said.

Wexler mostly uses materials she already has, and gets others from thrift stores and the website Etsy.

Believe it or not, she takes the pictures using only her iPhone.

“One of the posts that I did for Liberty, I had a little blurb, and it said, ‘Who would you like me to represent next?’” Wexler said. “I had over 200 comments. Anywhere from women that I knew – as far as like Gloria Steinem or J.K Rowling – to women that I had no idea about. So now it’s fun for me, because I get to look and I get to research. I get to find out so much more information about women that I didn’t know,” Wexler said.

“I feel like it’s very important right now to represent these women of influence, and show the world not only what they have accomplished, but what they helped to do,” Wexler added.

Liberty has been featured in several newspapers around the world. The exposure has even earned her some royalties. It’s a bonus, but not her mom’s focus.

“A response that I got this morning was, ‘Thank you so much for sharing your daughter’s photos. Just seeing her makes me smile. It brings me happiness,’” Wexler said. “It’s connecting with all these people all over the world, and all through her.”

Wexler said Liberty’s name came from a dream, and now suits her perfectly; not only for her personality, but the project they’ve created together.