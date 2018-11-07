CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city has narrowed the list to five firms that will compete to design the O’Hare 21 Terminal Project.

The expansion called O’Hare 21 is, according to Emanuel “has called upon some of the world’s best designers to help carry out our vision for the new O’Hare Global Terminal, the key to a bigger, better and more modern O’Hare for the 21st century,” said Mayor Emanuel.

Emanuel added “as we look ahead to O’Hare’s future, we won’t forget Chicago’s legacy of architecture and transportation. By the end of this competition, we will change the trajectory of O’Hare forever, and ensure Chicago remains a leading hub for travelers around the world.”

The design teams chosen to compete for the project include local and international firms: Fentress-EXP-Brook-Garza Joint Venture Partners; Foster Epstein Moreno JV Joint Venture Partners; Santiago Calatrava LLC; Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill (SOM); and Studio ORD Joint Venture Partners.

The firms will turn in a Request for Proposal (RFP) and through that process, will submit a design model for the project. The city said it will look for feedback from the public on the various designs.

O’Hare 21 is a multi-billion capital improvement project to “add more gate capacity” and improve existing terminals.

“Through this once in a lifetime opportunity, the city of Chicago is inviting the global design community as well as the voices of residents to enhance the future of Chicago-O’Hare,” said Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee.

According to the city, business, civic and transportation leaders will be part of the official selection committee along with “technical advisories” from architectural firms as well as “cultural and academic institutions.”