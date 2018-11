CHICAGO (CBS)– For the first time, Chicago’s Vietnam veterans have a chance to fly for free to Washington, D.C.

Vietnam veterans gathered at Soldier Field for a big announcement from Honor Flight Chicago on Wednesday.

The organization already sends World War II and Korean War veterans to the nation’s capital to visit the war memorials.

More than 1,300 Vietnam vets in Chicago are already on the wait list for a trip next year with Honor Flight.