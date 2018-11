CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are looking for 20-year-old Ian McCoy, who was last seen on Chicago’s South side on Nov. 3.

Police said McCoy was last seen on the 9300 block of Cottage Grove Avenue.

He may be driving a red 2004 Chrysler P.T. Cruiser with license plate number AP24661.

Police said McCoy has a medical condition that may require attention.