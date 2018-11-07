CHICAGO (CBS)–Shocking racist graffiti found in the bathroom, written on a shed and scribbled on a desk at Oak Park and River Forest High School this week read, “All n-words need to die,” followed by the words “white power,” then… “death to blacks, Muslims…gas the Jews.”

A swastika was also part of the racist rants, discovered on Monday at the high school in suburban Oak Park.

The discovery of the graffiti has left parents and the school community concerned.

“It’s unnerving. It brings to light that we have a lot of work to do as a community,” said parent Shelly Jamison, who says her multiracial daughter showed her the racist images, which were circulating on social media.

“She was in shock,” Jamison said. “We kept her home yesterday–specifically for her safety and with the uncertainty of how the school was going to proceed.”

School officials this week gathered teachers and students together for an assembly in an attempt to quell concerns.

“We wanted to assure our students that their voices are being heard,” said School District 200 Superintendent Joylnn Pruitt-Adams. “That we understand the fear and we will not tolerate hate.”

Oak Park River Forest High School was the subject of a documentary shot three years ago. The film, “America to Me,” reveals two different worlds for white and black students at the school.

“We have worked diligently to address that and I think that if you talk to any of our student leaders, they will tell you that they see things changing,” Pruitt-Adams said.