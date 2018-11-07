CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a male was recovered by Chicago police on Wednesday in the area where a car with two men went into the Calumet River over the weekend.

Davontae Searcy, Demetrius Hendricks and Christopher Henderson were in a red Pontiac Grand Prix early Sunday morning when their car went into the river. Henderson made it out of the vehicle and was found walking on a nearby street in a dazed state.

In the light of day, it can be seen West 136th Street leads straight to a boat ramp. There are no signs warning drivers. The road ends and the river begins.

“He heard splashing behind him and I am guessing he assumed they were struggling in the water as well,” said Veronica Henderson, Christopher’s mother. “But how can you see underwater, in the dark?”

The mother of Davontae Searcy questions why there are no signs on West 136th Street & South Calhoun showing the road leads to a concrete boat launch.

Authorities said the search continues for the other person in the car.

UPDATE – one male body was recovered today in the Calumet river by #ChicagoPolice dive teams in the vicinity of where this weekends tragic car accident occurred -13600 S. Calhoun. Medical Examiner will conduct positive identification. Search continues. pic.twitter.com/q88R6SodEa — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 7, 2018

