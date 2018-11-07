CHICAGO (CBS)– In a press conference Wednesday, President Trump listed the names of House Republicans who lost their race and did not show him support.

Or as Trump stated, who did not “embrace” him and what he stands for.

Among the names listed was Illinois’s Republican, Peter Roskam, a six-term congressman who lost to Democrat Sean Casten for the Illinois 6th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Roskam, Trump stated, “didn’t want the embrace.”

Other Republicans listed were Carlos Curbelo, Michael Coffman, Mia Love, Erik Paulsen and Bob Hugin.

The President said the Republicans he called out “did very poorly,” and he feels just fine about it.

“Those are some of the people that decided for their own reason not to embrace, whether it’s me or what we stand for.”