CHICAGO (CBS) — The reward to catch and convict the Rogers Park killer now stands at $150,000.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the killing of two men in Rogers Park. Chicago police said it was the largest reward ever raised by a community to help catch a killer.

After more than a month, the police and people living in this area are hoping it is finally enough to finally get the break they need.

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson hopes a $150,000 reward raised by businesses, organizations and private donors will be enough to get someone to come forward and identify him.

Chicago police believe the suspect is responsible for the murders of 73-year-old Douglass Watts on Sept 30th and 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz the next day. Police said the same gun was used for both killings.

The killer was captured on surveillance video before and after Watts was killed. Investigators thought the suspect’s unique way of running might help identify him, but so far no luck.

Lynda Kaplan was Watts’ friend and neighbor.

“My thoughts are that he is not gonna be caught unless somebody comes forward and turns him in,” said Kaplan. “He’s got to have a neighbor that can recognize him. I just think he going to lay low and will strike again at some point.”

Some in the community fear the killer may have left the state. It’s a possibility investigators are considering.

“An honest answer is we don’t know where he is right now,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. “We don’t know the motive of this individual and we probably wont until get him and are able to talk to him.”

Chicago police said they are working with law enforcement in other states and the FBI in case another crime occurs that could be connected to this killer.