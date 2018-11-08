CHICAGO (AP) — American Airlines volunteers are gathering to pack 5,000 boxes of food for Florida communities affected by recent hurricanes.

Team members planned to gather Thursday at one of the airline’s O’Hare International Airport hangars.

They planned to work in assembly line-fashion to pack up 75,000 pounds (34,019 kilograms) of food.

The event is part of a system-wide effort to aid disaster relief following devastation in several Florida communities.

American Airlines teams have met at airports in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Miami to pack food with Feeding America and thousands of hygiene comfort kits with the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.