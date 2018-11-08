CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Berwyn want the public’s help in finding a man suspected to trying to lure a child into his minivan.

Authorities released a photograph of the vehicle, a gray minivan with tinted rear windows and a current city of Berwyn sticker in the front windshield.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40-45 years old, medium build, brown hair wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt with sunglasses on his head.

The man allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl walking to school from the 3700 block of Ridgeland Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. on November 7.

According to police, the man allegedly told the girl her father asked him to pick her up and bring her home. The child walked away from the suspect. He was last seen driving southbound on Ridgeland.

Police ask that anyone with information on the person in question to call Berwyn Detective Monaco at 708-795-2153.