Marine's Wife Sparks Public PTSD Talk
CBS 2 News at 6:00 p.m.
Kevin Morrison: Youngest, First Openly Gay Person Elected To Cook Co. Board
One of the biggest Election Day upsets came from Cook County's northwest suburbs. Voters made 28-year-old Kevin Morrison the youngest and first openly gay member of the Cook County Board. CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley has the story.
Mundelein Military Family Shares Struggle With PTSD
Sydney Waters and her husband Tyler--a Mundelein police officer and a former Marine--met in high school and have three children together. Sydney has gone public with Tyler's battle with PTSD in the hopes sharing their story will help others.
Cook Co. Board Now Has Its Youngest And First Openly Gay Member
"It's been increasingly more diverse. It's a district Hillary Clinton won by 20 points."
$150,000 Reward For The Rogers Park Killer
Some in the community fear the killer may have left the state. It's a possibility investigators are considering.
Missouri Duck Boat Captain Kenneth Scott McKee Indicted After 17 Die In Capsizing
Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, faces 17 counts related to "acts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty," one for each victim.
Winter Is Coming: Light Snow Expected Overnight
Chicago is bracing for possibly the first measurable snowfall of the season, and drivers could be in for a slippery commute Friday morning.
Cook County Reports First Cold-Related Death Of The Season
Winter is still weeks away, but Cook County has seen its first cold-related death of the season.
At Least The Halloween Weather Won't Be Spooky
Trick-or-treaters have nothing to fear from the weather this Halloween.
White Sox Extend Manager Rick Renteria's Contract Past 2019
Renteria is 129-195 in two seasons with the White Sox, including 62-100 this year. Prior to being hired, he managed the Chicago Cubs to a 73-89 record in 2014.
WWE’s Dolph Ziggler Has Second Career As Stand-Up Comic
WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler is gaining popularity outside the wrestling ring as a stand-up comedian.
Brian Jones: 'I Don't See Anyone Beating Alabama At This Point'
SEC on CBS analyst weighs in on Nick Saban and Alabama's latest quest for college football supremacy.
Davis' Big Night Helps Pelicans End 6-Game Skid, Beat Bulls
Zach LaVine scored 22 and Jabari Parker had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped five of six games.
Hate-Filled Racist Rants Scribbled Across Oak Park And River Forest High School
Shocking racist graffiti found in the bathroom, written on a shed and scribbled on a desk at Oak Park River Forest High School this week read, "All n-words need to die," followed by the words "white power," then... "death to blacks, Muslims...gas the Jews."
Dance, Laugh and Learn: Four Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Chicago
From a chat about chimpanzees' connection to humans to a silent disco ahead of the Bears' showdown with the Lions, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week.
Here Is What's Trending On Chicago's Food Scene
Using data from Yelp , here are eateries have been most discussed this month.
Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar Today
Want the inside word on Chicago's most happening local spots?
Celebrate Halloween This Weekend With Four Can't Miss Bar Crawls In Chicago
There's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend for Halloween.
Best Halloween Events in Chicago 2018
Nobody celebrates Halloween like Chicagoans! Here are our top picks for things to do in the Chicago area October 26 to 28.
Best Things To Do In The Chicago Area, October 19 -21
With Halloween just around the corner, there are a scary amount of fun activities happening in the Chicago area. Here are our top picks.
Fall Into Great Travel Deals This Season
Now that summer is officially over and fall has begun, you may be thinking about a quick vacation before the bustle of the holiday season takes over.
10 Great Places For Combining Work And Play
Chicago makes the list for the chance to checkout world-class art in the city's museums, its famed food offerings and notable outdoor activities.
Sexually Frustrated Dolphin's Behavior Prompts Swimming Ban At French Beaches
A seaside town in northwest France has imposed a swimming and diving ban at its beaches out of fear of a lonely dolphin in heat that's been apparently making passes at locals and tourists.
California Mass Shooting: 13 Killed In Attack At Bar Filled With College Students
November 8, 2018 at 8:54 am