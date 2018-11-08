  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Yorktown Mall Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)–Four Chicago men have been charged in connection with two robberies at Yorktown Mall in Lombard on Tuesday.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office charged Trentiss McClinton, 23; Shaheer Muhammad, 19; Dewayne Powell, 22; and Lezzerick Webster, 24; each with  two felony counts of robbery.

Police said the men bumped into a man talking outside the mall on his phone and grabbed his device. They also allegedly grabbed a 78-year-old woman’s purse as she walked outside the shopping center.

The men allegedly drove off in a vehicle and later abandoned it in a nearby strip mall, prosecutors said. Oak Brook Terrace police later found three of the men inside a dumpster in the strip mall near Nordstrom Rack. A fourth man was standing outside the dumpster, the state’s attorney’s office said.