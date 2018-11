CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want the public’s help in locating a man missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Darryl Robinson was last seen in the vicinity of the 7800 South Colfax in mid October.

Authorities said Robinson was wearing a beige jacket, white t-shirt, gray pants and blue and white shoes. The 55-year-old man is about five feet, five inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8276.