CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have announced the reward for the Rogers Park killer is now at $150,000.

At a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said it is the largest reward ever raised for a Chicago homicide suspect.

.@Chicago_Police announce reward for arrest & conviction of #RogersParkKiller is now $150,000. CPD says largest reward ever raised by community for a homicide suspect in Chicago. @cbschicago #RogersPark #EliMoscowitz #DouglassWatts pic.twitter.com/9sEVY4U7KJ — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) November 8, 2018

In late September, a 73-year-old man was gunned down while walking his dog in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The next day, a 24-year-old man was also shot to death in the same area.

Police believe one man, possibly a resident of Rogers Park, is responsible for both murders. CPD released surveillance video show the the alleged suspect, dressed in black, walking down a neighborhood street.

