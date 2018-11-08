CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have announced the reward for the Rogers Park killer is now at $150,000.
At a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said it is the largest reward ever raised for a Chicago homicide suspect.
In late September, a 73-year-old man was gunned down while walking his dog in the Rogers Park neighborhood. The next day, a 24-year-old man was also shot to death in the same area.
Police believe one man, possibly a resident of Rogers Park, is responsible for both murders. CPD released surveillance video show the the alleged suspect, dressed in black, walking down a neighborhood street.
