TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (CBS Local) — A man fell through the ceiling of a Waffle House restaurant in Sunday in what police believe was a botched burglary.

Cellphone video shows a large bulge in the restaurant ceiling as the suspect, dressed in just his shirt and underwear, suddenly comes crashing down into the dining room while customers were inside.

Patrons tried to detain the suspect, but the man shoved customers out of the way as he exited the restaurant to an apparent getaway car driven by an accomplice. They later left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Someone fell through the roof at the Waffle House in Tuscumbia and just started fighting people and I have so many questions pic.twitter.com/xX6TshdmeC — The Ostrich (@ALostrich) November 6, 2018

The Tuscumbia Police Department identified the man in the video as Wesley Glenn Bost, 27, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police Chief Tony Logan says investigators believe Bost was attempting to enter the restaurant’s office through the ceiling when he fell.

“We think his plan was to rob the place,” Logan told al.com. “We don’t think it was in his game plan to fall through the ceiling.”

Logan says surveillance video shows Bost went into the bathroom, locked himself in and tied his blue jeans to the door. He then climbed into the ceiling, leaving behind his driver’s license and other forms of ID in his pants.

Bost is being sought on criminal mischief and burglary charges. The second man is yet to be identified.