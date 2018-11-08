CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago is bracing for possibly the first measurable snowfall of the season, and drivers could be in for a slippery commute Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to begin falling after midnight and continue through the morning rush.

Most parts of the Chicago area most likely will get an inch of snow or less, and that likely will be confined to grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Light accumulating snowfall overnight, with some slick spots for the Friday morning commute. Early winter temps. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/0w9pTPXtCZ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 8, 2018

Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation crews were preparing to deploy trucks overnight to keep roads plowed and salted as needed.

City officials said they have more than 360,000 tons of road salt on hand as of Thursday. Teams will be monitoring weather and ground conditions throughout the night, and will deploy its snow fleet when needed, focusing on main streets and Lake Shore Drive first.

Chicago residents can track the city’s snow plows at chicagoshovels.org.