CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-Eleven clerk has been charged with a hate crime, after allegedly shouting racial slurs at black and Hispanic customers, and slashing the tires of their car.

DuPage County prosecutors said 32-year-old Ranferi Basilio, of Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of hate crime, a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor count of property damage.

Prosecutors said, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, four men walked into the 7-Eleven where Basilio works on Westmore Street in Lombard, and while they were in the store, he berated them with racial slurs.

The men decided to leave the store, and when they did, Basilio allegedly followed them outside, continued shouting racial slurs, pulled out a long knife, and threatened to slash their tires.

Prosecutors said the men ran away, leaving their car in the parking lot, and Basilio slashed all four tires of their vehicle.

Lombard police arrested Basilio, whose bond was set at $50,000 on Friday. He was due to return to court on Dec. 4.