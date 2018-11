CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities want the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Christian Alba was last seen on November 7 wearing a long green jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots. The 34-year old is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Alba is known to frequent Marquette Park and the downtown Chicago area.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on Alba’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.