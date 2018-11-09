CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland saw light flurries early Friday morning, with snow expected to last through the morning rush.

Suburbs including northern Skokie and northwest Huntley were hit with a dusting of snow while rain mixed with flurries early in Chicago, causing slick road conditions.

Expressways moving at normal speeds, but they are wet. Nothing snow covered that we've seen in the NW burbs. pic.twitter.com/VmHPSwYUQh — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) November 9, 2018

While snow accumulation was limited on Chicago roadways, the National Weather Service radar predicted a slower than normal commute thanks to poor visibility conditions.

Light snow continues through the morning commute, before ending. Expect a longer than normal commute this morning. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/8GhB1NNvvm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 9, 2018

Snow totals of one to two inches were expected in grassy areas of the region, particularly in northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Northwest suburb Rolling Meadows had nearly an inch of snow blanketing its elevated surfaces as of 5:30 a.m. About 0.4 inches of snow was falling at O’Hare International Airport around 5:45 a.m.

Looks like just shy of an inch on elevated surfaces in Rolling Meadows. We literally saw this tree and went to find it. pic.twitter.com/BWwovqPIDz — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) November 9, 2018

Chicago geared up early for the snow forecast; the Department of Streets and Sanitation has more than 360,000 tons of salt ready for slick conditions. City plows can be tracked during snow storms this winter at chicagoshovels.org.