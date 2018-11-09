CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland saw light flurries early Friday morning, with snow expected to last through the morning rush.
Suburbs including northern Skokie and northwest Huntley were hit with a dusting of snow while rain mixed with flurries early in Chicago, causing slick road conditions.
While snow accumulation was limited on Chicago roadways, the National Weather Service radar predicted a slower than normal commute thanks to poor visibility conditions.
Snow totals of one to two inches were expected in grassy areas of the region, particularly in northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
Northwest suburb Rolling Meadows had nearly an inch of snow blanketing its elevated surfaces as of 5:30 a.m. About 0.4 inches of snow was falling at O’Hare International Airport around 5:45 a.m.
Chicago geared up early for the snow forecast; the Department of Streets and Sanitation has more than 360,000 tons of salt ready for slick conditions. City plows can be tracked during snow storms this winter at chicagoshovels.org.