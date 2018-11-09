CHICAGO (CBS) — A few firefighters were briefly trapped Friday morning, when a floor collapsed as they were responding to a fire in a duplex townhome in the Gresham neighborhood. Two women also were injured in the fire.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in a two-story home near 78th and Sangamon.

A mayday call went out as firefighters were inside the building when part of the second floor collapsed. A few firefighters were trapped, but were rescued unharmed, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The property was abandoned, but squatters had been staying there, according to the Fire Department. Two women, ages 38 and 41, were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, to be treated for smoke inhalation injuries.

Police said the fire started by two burning candles as the women were sleeping inside.