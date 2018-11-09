CHICAGO (CBS) — The biggest reward in Chicago history is generating new clues in the search for a mysterious killer in Rogers Park.

Investigators said they’ve received at least a dozen new tips from the public since Thursday. That’s when police announced a $150,000 reward to help catch the masked gunman.

It’s been nearly six weeks since the man in surveillance images struck in Rogers Park, shooting two people in two days.

Police said the victims, 73-year-old Douglass Watts and 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz had no connection and were targeted at random.