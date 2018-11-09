Chicago (CBS) — To some drivers, it’s a short cut through the Loop, but to others, navigating Lower Wacker Drive is a nightmare. Even GPS systems get lost. Some high tech updates were brought in months ago, and CBS 2 wanted to know if they’ve helped.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole plotted out a course from the Sheraton Hotel just north of the Chicago River through Lower Wacker Drive to the Willis Tower starting with the app Waze.

Almost immediately, the interactive map froze, and the app indicated the GPS signal was lost.

That’s ironic because in late August, Waze, along with the city of Chicago and the parking app SpotHero, installed 400 tiny navigational beacons every 100 feet. The beacons allegedly boost GPS signals along the city’s five miles of multi-level roadways.

But, in order for the beacons to function, your phone’s Bluetooth needs to be turned on, which drivers might not know.

With the Bluetooth activated, other navigation apps, like Google Maps, also became confused, and their guidance was intermittent. Even when the GPS systems seemed to be working fine, their vocal prompts were spotty at best.

Keep that in mind the next time you venture into the bowels of Chicago’s underground roads.