CHICAGO (CBS)–Metra passed a new budget for 2019 on Friday without raising ticket fares, but officials detailed a need for $5 billion in investments over the next several years.

CBS 2 examined how Metra is spending tax dollars and found underutilized ticket agents could be costing millions of dollars.

Now that Metra riders can purchase tickets on the Ventra app, on the train or at train stations in downtown Chicago, the volume of tickets bought at suburban stations has started to dwindle.

With various ways to buy tickets, the suburban ticketing stations may not be as vital as they once were.

More than 5 million tickets–about a third of total tickets sold–were purchased on the app in the last year. About 4.2 million tickets were sold by ticketing agents–with the majority bought at downtown Chicago stations.

Suburban ticketing stations sold 2 million tickets last year, according to Metra, but it costs about $102,000 annually to staff each suburban station.

Since there are more than 240 ticketing stations across the Metra system–59 of them in the suburbs–that’s a cost of $6 million in annual labor costs.

Some stations report such low ticket sales that the costs to staff those centers may not be worth the profits, according to reports CBS 2 obtained from Metra.

The north suburban Winnetka Metra station, for example, sold an average last year of 680 tickets per month, or 32 per day.

In all, revenue from that station totaled $261,000–compared to the average per-station operating cost for labor of $102,000, according to Metra’s reports.

The Berwyn Metra station took in a meager $320,000 last year, reports show; while Lake Forest Metra station riders purchased $333,000 in tickets from the ticketing station.

The lowest ticket sales were reported at Franklin Park’s train station, which took in $241,000 in ticket sales last year.

With the various options customers now have for buying tickets, Metra closed five ticketing stations during the past 14 months, records show, including the station at 103rd Street.

Those closings, of course, affect the people who staff those stations.

“Eliminating a ticket agent position almost always occurs as a result of attrition,” a Metra spokesperson said.