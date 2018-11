CHICAGO (CBS)–Anya Buzard, 18, has been reported missing from the South Side of Chicago, police said.

Buzard was last seen Oct. 22 on the 3600 block of West 86th Street, according to police.

Police said she is 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde or brown hair. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.