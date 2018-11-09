CHICAGO (CBS) — In her new book, Michelle Obama said she’ll never forgive President Donald Trump for questioning whether her husband was born in the United States.

She wrote “what if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?” Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk.”

Trump responded “she got paid. And they always insisted that you come up with controversial.”

The former First Lady also revealed her fertility challenges in the book. She said she suffered a miscarriage and did in vitro fertilization to have her two daughters.

Obama said she will talk more about her life at the United Center Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey will moderate the conversation.