CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have confirmed that another body was recovered from the Calumet River.

Over the weekend two men, Davontae Searcy and Demetrius Hendricks, were declared missing after their car went into the Calumet River.

A third person in the vehicle, Christopher Henderson, managed to escape and was found disoriented walking by a nearby street.

A Chicago police spokesperson said the medical examiner’s office is conducting a positive identification on the person found on Friday.

It can be seen that West 136th Street leads straight to a boat ramp. There are no signs warning drivers. The road ends and the river begins.