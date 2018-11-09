CHICAGO (CBS) — In Northwest Indiana, state police raided a gated community.

Indiana State Police said investigators executed a search warrant Friday morning at the Lakes of the Four Seasons security department.

State police are not saying much about the investigation or what prompted it. But the police did say the investigation was forwarded to them by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

And it involves violations related to controlled substances, impersonation of public servants, criminal confinement and other potential criminal offenses related to traffic stops.

Last month, the Indiana Department of Transportation revoked the use of red and blue lights on emergency vehicles used by the Lakes of the Four Seasons security department.

Sources said that’s because in Indiana, blue and red lights are for law enforcement use only, and that security agencies are to use white and yellow lights.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.