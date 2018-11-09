  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A Will County man was arrested Thursday night in south suburban Frankfort Township after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his residence with a two-foot-long machete and refused police orders to surrender. Police said handguns and other knives were later found inside the home.

Stanley W. Green, 54, of Frankfort Township, was charged with domestic battery Nov. 8. The Will County Sheriff’s Department was called to the home by Green’s family member, who told police he sprayed her in the face with pepper spray.

When police arrived, Green refused orders to exit the home, and barricaded himself inside for at least two hours, police said.

As SWAT teams surrounded the home and a negotiator was brought in, police advised neighbors to stay in their homes or evacuate the neighborhood, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Department.

Green surrendered around 10 p.m. without incident, police said.

The family member was treated at St. James Olympia Fields Hospital and released.

Green is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.