CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Wolves, players and staff, will join volunteers to pack 100,000 meals for veterans in need.

Making steady progress toward the goal of 100,000 nutritious meals for food-insecure veterans and their neighbors! #VeteransDay #MilitaryAppreciationWeekend pic.twitter.com/rmHa6m9wo8 — Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) November 10, 2018

This project is part of the team’s “Military Appreciation Weekend” in honor of Veteran’s Day. The Northern Illinois Food Bank and Feed6 partnered with the team to help pack the meals.

The Wolves will continue to you honor veterans at Sunday afternoon’s game against the Milwaukee Admirals. More than 2,000 students from 50 local elementary school choirs will sing a tribute to veterans and active military.