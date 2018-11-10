Chicago (CBS) — A fire broke out in an Oak Park apartment building Saturday evening.

The fire started on the third floor porch of the building on the 200 block of South Oak Park Avenue. It then spread into a third floor apartment that is heavily damaged.

An adjacent apartment on the third floor has water and smoke damage.

No on was hurt in the fire. One cat was rescued and will be ok.

The three-floor, six unit apartment building is still being checked by the fire department, which has left all of the tenants temporarily displaced.