Chicago (CBS) — A Hobart, Indiana man is wanted by police in the death of his 80-year-old father, police said.

Michael Yakubec, 50, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Hobart police. Yakubec is driving a 1998 black Ford Mustang with an Indiana license plate of AKC439.

Yakubec’s father, John Yakubec, was brought to St. Mary Medical Center Thursday with head injuries. His son said he had left the house around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning and returned home around 2:30 p.m. to find his father unconscious. Yakubec said his father had fallen in the shower, but the elderly man was fully clothed and not wet when he was brought in, police said.

Michael Yakubec left the emergency room after being questioned by police.

Police searched the home on the 6100 block of Oregon Street and found two rifles in Michael’s bedroom and blood in the bathroom.

John Yakubec was flown to Stroger Hospital in Chicago for further treatment but died Thursday night.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday morning and the death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.