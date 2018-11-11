CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was hospitalized and Chicago police were questioning four people of interest Sunday morning following a fight in the Greektown neighborhood.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. an unknown person fired a shot, striking a 28-year-old man in the leg after a fight broke out among a crowd of people in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the description witnesses gave of the offenders fleeing the scene and took the four people into custody, according to police. A weapon was also recovered from the vehicle.

Area Central detectives are investigating.