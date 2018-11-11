CHICAGO (CBS)– Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine if a body found at the Kankakee River State Park is related to a missing persons case, from the south suburbs.

The body was found Saturday morning in the park, west of Warren Bridge Road and has not been officially identified.

Daniel Jarski disappeared in the same area two months ago. The 62-year-old was a former science teacher at Andrew High Hchool in Tinley Park.

Police and family say Jarski left his house and didn’t take his wallet. A few days later, family members found his vehicle with his license inside. There was no sign of Jarski or any foul play.