CHICAGO (CBS)– Chef John Coletta of Quartino and student chef Cindy Cortez joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about “Cooking Up Change.”

“Cooking Up Change” is a national healthy cooking competition geared toward helping students design healthy meals for their school cafeterias.

The “Healthy Schools Campaign” challenges student chefs to create delicious meals that meet USDA guidelines. The meals cost less than $2.

This year’s local competition is coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Cortez will be competing with Prosser Career Academy’s team.

Tickets are available for the competition and fundraiser, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Bridgeport Art Center.

In honor of the competition this week, Coletta made an autumn shaved vegetable dish that he says is low in price and quick to make.

Here is the recipe:

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1/3 Cup Radishes; French Breakfast with Tops; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Fennel; Hearts; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Celery; Hearts; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Shallots; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Cauliflower; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Carrots; Baby; With Tops; Washed; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Parsnip; Washed; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Beets; Heirloom; Washed; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Beets; Candy Stripped; Washed; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Squash; Butternut; Peeled; Sliced Paper thin; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Brussels Sprouts; Leaves; Soak in Ice Water

1/3 Cup Kale; Tuscan; Leaves; Soak in Ice Water

2 Tblsp. Chives; Bias Cut into 1-inch sticks

2 Tblsp. Parsley; Italian; Leaves; Washed

2 Tblsp. Fennel; Tops; Washed

2 Tblsp. Carrot; Tops; Washed

2 Tblsp. Celery; Tops; Washed

1 Tblsp. Vinegar; Apple Cider; Organic

3 Tblsp. Oil; Organic; Extra Virgin; Italian

1/3 Cup Pumpkin Seeds

To Taste Salt; Sea; Italian; Fine Grind

To Taste Pepper; Black; Tellicherry; Ground from a mill

1/3 Cup Apples; Heirloom; Cored; Skin on; Sliced Thin

Method

Place all of the vegetables and herbs into a salad spinner to insure all water has been removed. Transfer the vegetables to a stainless steel bowl. Drizzle the apple cider vinegar, organic extra virgin olive and pumpkin seeds oil onto the vegetables and herbs. Season to taste with sea salt and black pepper. Toss the ingredients well to insure even distribution of the apple cider vinegar and organic extra virgin olive oil. Arrange the tossed vegetables onto an appropriate salad plate or bowl. Garnish the completed salad with the heirloom apples and serve at once.