CHICAGO (CBS)– Fifty young Chicago vendors participated in the Children’s Business Fair.

To participate in the fair, kids create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, submit their business plan and sell their product at the one-day marketplace.

The kids get to keep all of the profits.

One of the young entrepreneurs, Rachel Stark said “it’s been an amazing experience.” She said this fair has given her a glimpse of what it is like to own a business.