Chicago (CBS) — The traditional traffic at Lombard and Roosevelt nearly turned fatal.

A man finished helping his mom at Oak Park’s Associated Tire and Battery Thursday and locked the work keys up in the door.

Shortly after, his memory faded into nothingness.

Matt Creedon awoke at Loyola University Medical Center two days later.

“It was extremely scary,” Creedon said. “There’s no reason I should be alive right now.”

Creedon had emergency open heart surgery, was in a medically induced coma and flat-lined. He has lung problems and a broken pelvis.

“It’s pretty emotional knowing you could be gone like that at any time just getting off of work going about your business,” Creedon said.

Creedon believes the impact from the hit and run shattered his short-term memory. Friends and family helped to piece his fragmented recall together, allowing him to describe a black SUV hitting him around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The collision may have broken his body, but it failed to break his sense of humor.

“It’s going to take more to kill me,” Creedon said.

He said after months of physical therapy, he will be back to normal.

But, the care is extensive, and the person responsible should be held accountable.

“Hopefully, they at least have insurance because I don’t,” Creedon said.

CBS 2 reached out to local police for comments, but they did not respond.

If you have any additional information on this crime, you are asked to call the Oak Park Police Department.