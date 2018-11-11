Chicago (CBS) — Police are issuing a community alert after a home invasion and sexual assault Sunday. Police said it happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood in the 4300 block of South Richmond Street between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Police said the offender entered the victim’s residence, then struck and choked her until she lost consciousness. The offender then sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital. She had multiple bruises to the face and a cut to the forehead and lip but is stable.

Police said the offender is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, between 5’7″ and 5’9″ and 200 to 250 pounds. He has a full mustache and beard and was wearing black pants, a black bandana with designs and a black shirt with “Security” printed on the front.