Chicago (CBS) — Police are issuing a community alert after a home invasion and sexual assault Sunday. Police said it happened in the Deering neighborhood in the 4300 block of South Richmond Street between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Police said the offender entered the victim’s residence, then struck and choked the victim until the victim lost consciousness. The offender then sexually assaulted the victim.

Police said the offender is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, between 5’7″ and 5’9″ and 200 to 250 pounds. He has a full mustache and beard and was wearing black pants, a black bandana with designs and a black shirt with “Security” printed on the front.