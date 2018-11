CHICAGO (CBS)– Police responded to a shooting at Manny’s Luxury Lounge, located at 2911 South Claire Blvd, in Robbins around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Village of Robbins Police chief, at least two people were sent to Christ Medical Center At this time, the exact number of gunshot victims is unknown.

Police are still investigating and say they cannot confirm if an officer was involved in the shooting.