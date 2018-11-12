CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was beaten and sexually assaulted in her home Sunday in Brighton Park, just steps from a church during morning mass.

Police said the man entered a 24-year-old woman’s home near 43rd and Richmond sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Once inside, he hit and choked the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. He then sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital, suffering multiple cuts and bruises on her face and neck.

Police had only a vague description of the rapist, who was dressed in all black, including a shirt with “security” printed on the front.

The attack happened near Five Holy Martyrs Church, where mass is held at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

Police asked anyone who might have seen anything suspicious to call 911. They also advised people who live in the area to walk in pairs or groups, and be aware of their surroundings.