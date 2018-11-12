  • CBS 2On Air

By Vince Gerasole
Filed Under:Blue Line CTA, CTA closures, CTA deer on tracks, Deer, Rosemont CTA station

CHICAGO (CBS)–A deer fell onto the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday afternoon near the Rosemont station and I-90 after it was hit by a vehicle as it crossed the highway around 1:10 p.m., according to Rosemont police. The deer was removed from the tracks and service resumed around 4:30 p.m.

deer 2 Blue Line Service Resumes After Deer Removed From CTA Tracks

Deer On CTA Blue Line Tracks (Credit: Steve Dale)

deer 3 Blue Line Service Resumes After Deer Removed From CTA Tracks

(Credit: Steve Dale)

deer 1 Blue Line Service Resumes After Deer Removed From CTA Tracks

(Credit: Steve Dale)

Photos of the animal show it was awake with one leg resting on the outside track. CTA and animal control officials later tranquilized the deer and removed it, police said.

Shuttle buses were being made available to take passengers through the area.

The deer’s condition was unknown.

 

 

 