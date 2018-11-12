CHICAGO (CBS)–A deer fell onto the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday afternoon near the Rosemont station and I-90 after it was hit by a vehicle as it crossed the highway around 1:10 p.m., according to Rosemont police. The deer was removed from the tracks and service resumed around 4:30 p.m.

Photos of the animal show it was awake with one leg resting on the outside track. CTA and animal control officials later tranquilized the deer and removed it, police said.

Shuttle buses were being made available to take passengers through the area.

The deer’s condition was unknown.