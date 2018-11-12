CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Units saved two people in Round Lake Beach and Waukegan on Sunday.

On Sunday around 4:25 p.m., Deputy Craig Somerville and his canine partner Diesel assisted the Round Lake Beach Police Department in finding a juvenile with a neurobehavioral condition. The Juvenile got out of his mother’s vehicle and ran away.

Canine Diesel tracked the scent of the boy for nearly a half-mile to a water retention area where they located the boy.

Later that night around 11:50 p.m., Canine Dax and deputy Forlenza located a missing 36-year-old man with a mental illness in Waukegan.

Police say, Canine Dax tracked the scent of the missing man for nearly a quarter-mile to a school in the 1400 block of Montesano Avenue in Waukegan. Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the canine team located the man, who was unresponsive, on a beach near a baseball diamond.

“I am very proud of our canine teams. In just one day, Deputy Somerville & Canine Diesel along with Deputy Forlenza & Canine Dax saved two lives,” Sheriff Mark Curran said. “If it weren’t for the dedication, experience, and quick actions of our canine teams, these two situations likely would have ended in tragedy.”