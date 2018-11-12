CHICAGO (CBS)– The City of Chicago will file a lawsuit against eight online e-cigarette retailers for illegally selling their products to Chicago youth, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Monday.

This is an initiative to combat the illegal e-cigarette marketing and sales to Chicago residents under the age of 21.

“Following the playbook used by Big Tobacco, the manufacturers and sellers of e-cigarettes and ‘e-juices’ are attempting to lure youth into a harmful addiction with unfair marketing clearly aimed at young people,” Mayor Emanuel said. “From my first day in office I have used every tool to support Chicago’s youth in making healthy choices for their futures and today’s actions build on that track record.”

The online retailers, suspected of selling to to underage residents, include ELiquid Depot, Kandypens Inc., Major League Vaping, Mig Vapor, Sea100, Sex Vapor, Suorin USA and Vista Vapors.