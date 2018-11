CHICAGO (CBS)–An off-duty Chicago police officer is in the hospital after a fire in Portage Park.

The blaze broke out at a home near Mason Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:10 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The police officer, 54, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital from the 4000 block of North Mason Avenue with smoke inhalation in critical condition, according to police.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This story is still developing.