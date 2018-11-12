The iconic T Rex SUE in her current first-floor digs at the Field Museum. (Lisa Fielding/WBBM)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sue the T Rex will be back on public display at the Field Museum on Dec. 21, the museum revealed on Monday.

Sue was all over Twitter about the news, too.

🧨 THE COUNTDOWN STARTS NOW 🧨 https://t.co/enXh43Mdb6 — 🦖 SUE the T. rex 🦖 (@SUEtheTrex) November 12, 2018

However, Sue was not forthcoming with many details about her new home.

But seriously, I’m sitting on a Dropbox folder chock full of cool news and pictures I can’t wait to show y’all.



I’ve been told they’ll cut off the ham train if I share any of it before the embargo…



You want to be @FieldMuseum this winter. Trust me. — 🦖 SUE the T. rex 🦖 (@SUEtheTrex) November 12, 2018

In February, Sue was moved from her longtime main hall home for a new attraction– a titanosaur weighing about 70 tons, so tall that its head peeks over the second-floor balcony in Stanley Field Hall.

In the meantime, work has been proceeding to give Sue a new home.

“We are de-installing the most iconic T-Rex fossil in the world,” Hilary Hansen, the Field’s Exhibitions Department project manager, said in February. “We’re moving SUE, bone by bone, into a brand new exhibition on the second floor completely devoted to SUE.”