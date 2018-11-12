CHICAGO (CBS) — Sue the T Rex will be back on public display at the Field Museum on Dec. 21, the museum revealed on Monday.
Sue was all over Twitter about the news, too.
However, Sue was not forthcoming with many details about her new home.
In February, Sue was moved from her longtime main hall home for a new attraction– a titanosaur weighing about 70 tons, so tall that its head peeks over the second-floor balcony in Stanley Field Hall.
In the meantime, work has been proceeding to give Sue a new home.
“We are de-installing the most iconic T-Rex fossil in the world,” Hilary Hansen, the Field’s Exhibitions Department project manager, said in February. “We’re moving SUE, bone by bone, into a brand new exhibition on the second floor completely devoted to SUE.”