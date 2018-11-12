  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMHappy Together
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Latrease Jones, Missing, West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)– Latrease Jones, 29, has been reported missing from the West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

latrease jones Latrease Jones, 29, Missing From West Pullman

Latrease Jones, 29, has been reported missing from West Pullman. Credit: CPD

 

Jones is a 4-foot-2-inches black woman who was last seen in the vicinity of 119 Stewart St. wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and a pink purse.

The missing woman is legally blind and walks with a limp due to a physical impairment.

Police say Jones experiences mood swings and usually wears headphones, or earbuds, due to a sensitivity to noise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

 