CHICAGO (CBS)– Latrease Jones, 29, has been reported missing from the West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

Jones is a 4-foot-2-inches black woman who was last seen in the vicinity of 119 Stewart St. wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and a pink purse.

The missing woman is legally blind and walks with a limp due to a physical impairment.

Police say Jones experiences mood swings and usually wears headphones, or earbuds, due to a sensitivity to noise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.