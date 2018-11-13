(CNN) — GOP Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Tuesday he was “very disgusted” by President Donald Trump for mocking House Republicans who did not back him enough during their midterm election campaigns.

“A little more grace would have been a lot better, I was very disgusted when I heard that,” Kinzinger said in an interview with CNN’s John Berman on “New Day.” “Let’s go forward and look at how we’re gonna do better in 2020.”

Last week, Trump blamed House representatives who did not or may not win re-election, including Utah Rep. Mia Love, during a post-election news conference for not supporting him during their campaigns. CNN has not yet called Love’s race.

“Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost. Too bad,” Trump said.

Kinzinger said Love supported Trump “a lot,” which may cost her a seat in the still-undecided race for Utah’s fourth congressional district.

“These are members that in their districts are reflecting their district. Some of them lost because people were frankly voting against the President,” Kinzinger said. “I think if the President would’ve shown some more grace in that and said, you know, ‘We’re gonna miss them,’ but thank you for their service instead of ‘It’s because you didn’t back me.'”

Retiring GOP Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania took to Twitter last week to express his anger with Trump over his treatment of GOP candidates.

“To deal w harassment & filth spewed at GOP MOC’s in tough seats every day for 2 yrs, bc of POTUS; to bite ur lip more times you’d care to; to disagree & separate from POTUS on principle & civility in ur campaign; to lose bc of POTUS & have him piss on u. Angers me to my core,” Costello tweeted.

Kinzinger said Republicans should focus on the next election cycle and working with Democrats moving forward.

“I think as we look back over the next couple months, we’ll figure it out, and I hope we can really kind of get to heart with what our message needs to be and how can we achieve some big things for this country,” Kinzinger said.

